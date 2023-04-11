Russell Crowe on how 'The Exorcist' awakened his fear of scary movies

The new horror film "The Pope’s Exorcist" stars Oscar-winner Russell Crowe as Father Gabiele Amorth, the real-life Chief Exorcist of the Vatican.

During his lifetime, Amorth claimed to have performed over 100,000 thousand exorcisms – one of which is the subject of the new horror movie, hitting theaters this week.

Crowe sat down to talk with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton, about the horror genre and why his fear of scary movies, ironically, is a result of watching the 1973 horror masterpiece "The Exorcist."

"I’m kind of the opposite to you, Jake," Crowe said, "I don’t like horror films. I avoid them, I like sleeping deeply at night."

The actor went on to tell of a theater usher who scared the audience when he was seeing "The Exorcist" for the first time, adding "As if you need to add **** to ‘The Exorcist!’

"The Pope’s Exorcist" hits theaters on Friday.