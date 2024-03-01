Ryan Field memorabilia for sale through 'Rebuilding Exchange'

Wildcats fans – if you've ever wanted to own a piece of Ryan Field history, now is your chance!

A nonprofit organization that's based in Evanston is selling items from the 97-year-old stadium.

"Rebuilding Exchange" is working with Northwestern University to recruit more Evanston residents into workforce training programs.

Workers trained by the organization had a hand in the deconstruction of Ryan Field in early February.

Some of the items you can buy from "Rebuilding Exchange" include stadium seat backers, a programs podium, purple line steel beams, and an 8-foot by 4-foot metal map of Ryan Field.

You can find more mementos on the "Rebuilding Exchange" website here.