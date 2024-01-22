Expand / Collapse search

Ryan Field demolition to begin this week

By
Published 
Northwestern
FOX 32 Chicago

Ryan Field demolition begins this week

Northwestern's new Ryan Field is set to open in 2026. This week demolition begins on the current field despite push back from the community. The new stadium is expected to cost $800 million and will seat 35,000 people.

EVANSTON, Ill. - The new Ryan Field is slated to open in 2026, but first they have to get rid of the old one.

Work starts this week on Northwestern's new stadium that will cost $800 million. Fences are going up and on the other side of the stadium, construction equipment is showing up.

By next week, the heavy demolition begins with the 100-year-old Ryan Field being torn down, changing the look of the neighborhood as they prepare to build a new state-of-the-art, 35,000 seat stadium.

It is unknown where the Wildcats will play in the meantime.

The Evanston City Council approved the project, along with new zoning that allows six concerts a year here and is expected to boost economic development and create jobs.

This comes after a tumultuous year at university that saw numerous allegations of a years-long hazing scandal in the football program.

Lawsuits were filed against the school and long-time football coach, Pat Fitzgerald, who university officials said was ultimately responsible for the culture of the football program.

Fitzgerald is now suing for wrongful termination.

Now, a new stadium ushers in a new era at Northwestern University.