Ryan Field demolition to begin this week

The new Ryan Field is slated to open in 2026, but first they have to get rid of the old one.

Work starts this week on Northwestern's new stadium that will cost $800 million. Fences are going up and on the other side of the stadium, construction equipment is showing up.

By next week, the heavy demolition begins with the 100-year-old Ryan Field being torn down, changing the look of the neighborhood as they prepare to build a new state-of-the-art, 35,000 seat stadium.

It is unknown where the Wildcats will play in the meantime.

The Evanston City Council approved the project, along with new zoning that allows six concerts a year here and is expected to boost economic development and create jobs.

This comes after a tumultuous year at university that saw numerous allegations of a years-long hazing scandal in the football program.

Lawsuits were filed against the school and long-time football coach, Pat Fitzgerald, who university officials said was ultimately responsible for the culture of the football program.

Fitzgerald is now suing for wrongful termination.

Now, a new stadium ushers in a new era at Northwestern University.