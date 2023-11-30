Lawsuit filed against Evanston, citing 'backroom deal' over rezoning Northwestern's Ryan Field

A lawsuit was filed Thursday against Evanston, claiming the city harmed residents by cutting a "backroom deal" to rezone Northwestern's Ryan Field to allow it to become an open-air entertainment venue.

Thirteen plaintiffs and the Most Livable City Association are seeking to invalidate the ordinance that was passed by Evanston City Council, allowing Ryan Field to host up to six concerts annually plus other community events.

On Nov. 20, Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss cast the deciding 5-4 vote to allow the rebuild and rezoning of the stadium. The plaintiffs state six affirmative votes are required by the Illinois Municipal Code, rendering the passage of the ordinance "null and void," according to the lawsuit.

Read the full lawsuit below.