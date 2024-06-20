Sabrina Carpenter brings 'Short n' Sweet Tour' to Chicago's United Center this fall

article

Sabrina Carpenter will be making a stop in Chicago this fall during her "Short n' Sweet Tour.

The singer announced the North American tour on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday morning.

She will be performing at the United Center on Sunday, Oct. 13.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, June 28 at 10 a.m. local time. Presale starts Tuesday, June 25 at 10 a.m. local time.

Her full tour can be found below: