Sabrina Carpenter brings 'Short n' Sweet Tour' to Chicago's United Center this fall
CHICAGO - Sabrina Carpenter will be making a stop in Chicago this fall during her "Short n' Sweet Tour.
The singer announced the North American tour on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday morning.
She will be performing at the United Center on Sunday, Oct. 13.
Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, June 28 at 10 a.m. local time. Presale starts Tuesday, June 25 at 10 a.m. local time.
Her full tour can be found below:
- Sept. 23: Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena
- Sept. 25: Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
- Sept. 26: Detroit MI - Little Caesars Arena
- Sept. 29: New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
- Oct. 2: Hartford, CT - XL Center
- Oct. 3, Boston, MA - TD Garden
- Oct. 5: Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena
- Oct. 8: Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
- Oct. 11: Montreal, QC - Centre Bell
- Oct. 13: Chicago, IL - United Center
- Oct. 14: Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
- Oct. 16: Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
- Oct. 17: St. Louis, MO - Chaifetz Arena
- Oct. 19: Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena
- Oct. 20: Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena
- Oct. 22: Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
- Oct. 24: Orlando, FL - Kia Center
- Oct. 25: Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
- Oct. 28: Austin, TX - Moody Center
- Oct. 30: Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
- Nov. 1: Denver, CO - Ball Arena
- Nov. 2: Salt Lake City, UT - Della Center
- Nov. 4: Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum
- Nov. 6: Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
- Nov. 7: Portland, OR - Moda Center
- Nov. 9: San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
- Nov. 10: San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena
- Nov. 13: Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
- Nov. 15: Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena