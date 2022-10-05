SAFE-T Act will increase Illinois property taxes, House Republicans say

The SAFE-T Act was front and center again Wednesday as Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin called the legislation into question.

Durkin said as it is, the SAFE-T Act will impact public safety. He and other Republicans are calling on the legislation to be amended.

The law would take effect Jan. 1 in the state of Illinois, ending cash bail.

ILLINOIS SAFE-T ACT WHICH WILL END CASH BAIL EXPLAINED

House Republicans believe it will ultimately increase property taxes, adding to the burden on Illinois taxpayers.

"Call up the sheriff of DuPage County and the state's attorney, they see a $63 million hole that is going to come from their budget which is not going to be supported by the state," Durkin said.

"There's no grant money. There's no assistance coming from the state on this. And that is with a bill that is going to put more bad actors out on the street."

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Gov. J.B. Pritzker has defended the SAFE-T Act, saying the new law would make release impossible for the people accused of the worst crimes.