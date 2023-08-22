Expand / Collapse search
Saint Sabina Church handing out cold water amid Chicago heatwave

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Auburn Gresham
Chicago parish handing out cold water amid heatwave

A local pastor and church are organizing a water giveaway for people in the community who need it most.

CHICAGO - A South Side church is stepping up to help neighbors beat the heat, and they need some assistance to make it happen.

Saint Sabina Catholic Church is doing a pop-up to distribute cold water, beginning Wednesday at noon.

Father Michael Pfleger said he wants to prevent what happened in the 1995 Chicago heatwave, which killed more than 700 people.

"We want people to check on each other. Check on your neighbors. Check on elders. Check on yourself. Make sure you're hydrated. You know, a few years ago, we lost a lot of people in the heat, and I really don't think that the main problem was the heat. I think it was we didn't care for each other," Pfleger said.

Father Pfleger says they would deeply appreciate donations of cases of water. They can be dropped off at the church's office Wednesday morning after 8 a.m.