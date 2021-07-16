Salmonella outbreak linked to salads, IDPH says

article

The Illinois Department of Public Health is warning residents about a multi-state salmonella outbreak linked to salads produced in Rochelle.

The BrightFarms brand Sunny Crunch salad is linked to eight illnesses across Illinois and Wisconsin. Five of the cases have been reported in Cook, DuPage and McHenry counties.

The salads have been distributed to at least four states: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa and Wisconsin.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Symptoms of Salmonella illness include headaches, muscle aches, diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal cramping, chills, fever, nausea, and dehydration, health officials said.

IDPH and local health department investigators are trying to determine if additional products are contaminated.

For more information on the outbreak, visit the CDC's website.