Same group of offenders robbing people at gunpoint on Chicago's Northwest Side: police

At least four people were robbed at gunpoint by the same group of offenders on Chicago's Northwest Side in the past month.

In each incident, a group of offenders approached a victim who was carrying a bag or purse. One of the offenders then produced a black semi-automatic handgun and demanded the victim's belongings.

The incidents occurred at the following locations and times:

4400 block of West Diversey Avenue on May 20 at 2:34 a.m.

2800 block of North Kilbourn Avenue on June 2 at 7:50 a.m.

2400 block of North Kilbourn Avenue on June 2 at 9:45 p.m.

2000 block of North Tripp Avenue on June 3 at 6:49 p.m.

The offenders are described as two to three African American males, ranging in age from 12 to 30 years old. They were roughly five-foot-ten to six-foot-three and weighed between 130 and 250 pounds. The offenders sometimes wore black ski masks.

In four of the incidents, one of the offenders was in a wheelchair.

If you have any information on these crimes, you are asked to contact Area Five detectives at (312) 746-7394.