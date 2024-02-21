Same offenders responsible for robbing, battering several people on Chicago's North Side

At least nine people were robbed in the span of an hour Wednesday morning on Chicago's North Side.

In each incident, victims were walking when a vehicle pulled up and two offenders exited and approached the victims, while a third offender waited in the driver's seat of the vehicle, police said.

The victims were then robbed of their personal belongings.

In several of the incidents, victims were battered by one or both of the offenders using hands and feet and possibly an unknown blunt object in one of the incidents.

The incidents occurred at the following locations and times:

3400 block of West Waveland Avenue on Feb. 21 at 6:30 a.m.

3100 block of West Grace Street on Feb. 21 at 6:40 a.m.

1900 block of West Hood Avenue on Feb. 21 at 6:52 a.m.

2600 block of West Berwyn Avenue on Feb. 21 at 6:55 a.m.

6300 block of North Paulina Street on Feb. 21 at 7 a.m.

1400 block of West Rosemont Avenue on Feb. 21 at 7:05 a.m.

6900 block of North Sheridan Road on Feb. 21 at 7:11 a.m.

1400 block of West Arthur Avenue on Feb. 21 at 7:15 a.m.

1300 block of West Loyola Avenue on Feb. 21 between 7:15 a.m. and 7:30 a.m.

The offenders are described as three African American or Hispanic males between the ages of 18 and 25 years old. They were wearing hooded sweatshirts and dark-colored face coverings.

They were also in a white Kia Optima with Illinois license plates.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives Area 3 at (312) 744-8263.