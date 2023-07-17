Sam’s Club offering new memberships to teachers at discounted rate

article

Sam’s Club is sending teachers back to school with a new membership deal.

The retail warehouse club is offering teachers 60% off a Club membership for a limited time.

That means new members who are state-licensed/certified PreK classroom teachers, PreK-12 principals and assistant principals, PreK-12 school employees, and college and university professors can get a membership for just $20.

"We know that educators continue to dip into their own wallets to pay for classroom supplies, and we want to help ease the burden this year with better access to the unbelievable value that Sam’s Club provides," said Scott Ludwig, VP of Membership at Sam’s Club.

The problem of classroom funding is widespread.

RELATED: Target, Walmart announce back-to-school deals for teachers, students

Nearly all public school teachers report digging into their pockets to pay for school supplies, spending nearly $480 a year, far more than the federal $250 tax deduction available to teachers, according to a study by the National Center of Education Statistics released in 2018.

Ninety-four percent of public school teachers said they spent their own money on notebooks, pens and other supplies in the 2014-15 school year without reimbursement, according to the study.

The average amount spent was $479. About 44% spent $250 or less, while 36% spent $251 to $500.

Some teachers even go online to raise money for supplies, such as through crowdfunding sites like DonorsChoose or GoFundMe. The website GoFundMe.com has even compiled a guidebook to help teachers build effective campaigns.

The Sam’s Club membership offer is valid now through Aug. 15.

This story was reported from Detroit.