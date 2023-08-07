Sandra Bullock's longtime partner Bryan Randall dead at 57 after battle with ALS

article

Sandra Bullock’s longtime partner , Bryan Randall, died Saturday after a three-year battle with ALS, his family confirmed to Fox News Digital. He was 57.

"It is with great sadness that we share that on August 5th Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a 3 year battle with ALS," his family said in a statement.

"Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request," they continued.

FILE - Actress Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall are seen in Midtown on June 5, 2018 in New York City. (Raymond Hall/GC Images)

"We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours. At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan."

STARS WE'VE LOST IN 2023

The statement on behalf of Randall's family was signed "His Loving Family." Instead of flowers or gifts, his family asked that donations in his honor be made to ALS Research and Massachusetts General Hospital.

Bullock and Randall , who was a photographer, had been dating since 2015. According to People magazine, the pair first met when he was hired to take pictures during the birthday party for her son, Louis, that January.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In December 2021, Bullock was a guest on "Red Table Talk" where she briefly discussed her relationship with Randall.

"I found the love of my life. We share two beautiful children – three children, [Randall's] older daughter. It's the best thing ever," the actress said at the time.

Bullock has two children: Louis, 13, and Laila, 10. Bryan has a daughter, Skylar, from a previous relationship.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I don't want to say do it like I do it, but I don't need a paper to be a devoted partner and devoted mother," she said, addressing the topic of marriage. "I don't need to be told to be ever present in the hardest of times. I don't need to be told to weather a storm with a good man."

Read more on FOX News.