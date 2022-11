It may seem early, but Santa Claus is coming to town.

The Simon Santa Photo Experience at Woodfield Mall opens Thursday night at 6 p.m.

Santa will be welcomed with a parade led by a suburban high school band.

There will also be kid-friendly activities at the Ice Palace in Grand Court.

Santa will be at the mall until Christmas Eve.

Reservations are encouraged.