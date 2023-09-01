Cook County man stole hundreds of vases from suburban crematorium: police

A Sauk Village man was arrested Friday for allegedly stealing hundreds of vases from a crematorium in the suburbs.

Around 9 a.m., Will County Sheriff's Police deputies responded to a theft at the Skyline Memorial Park and Crematory located at 24800 Governors Highway in Monee Township.

When officers arrived at the scene, they say they witnessed 36-year-old Peter F. Dobrzeniecki stacking 190 copper vases into a pile. He allegedly tried to hide behind some bushes, but was unsuccessful.

Officers also found 12 copper vases next to Dobrzeniecki in a duffle bag, which they say he acknowledged belonged to him.

In a later interview with Dobrzeniecki, police say he admitted to stealing the vases from the crematorium beginning in January 2023. Since then, it is estimated he allegedly stole about 60 to 90 vases on ten different occasions.

Peter Dobrzeniecki | Will County Sheriffs Office

According to police, Dobrzeniecki told detectives he sold the stolen vases to an area business for $15 per vase. An employee of Skyline Memorial Park and Crematory says each vase is valued at $300.

Dobrzeniecki has been charged with felony theft and violation of the Cemetery Protection Act.

"We can now bring some closure to the families affected by the desecration of their loved one’s final resting place," said Sheriff Mike Kelley.

Additionally, Dobrzeniecki had two active warrants out of Cook County.