Scammer posing as tech support steals $2,000 from Morton Grove man

A Morton Grove man was scammed out of $2,000 after a caller posing as tech support claimed he needed gift cards to remove hackers from the man’s phone.

The caller told the man he needed payment in two $500 retail store gift cards to remove the hackers from the man’s phone, according to a statement from Morton Grove police.

The man bought the gift cards and sent over the access codes, but the caller said there was a problem with the cards and that he would need to buy two more, police said.

The man spent another $1,000 on gift cards and sent them over, but realized he was being scammed when the caller asked for more gift cards. He notified police on Feb. 5.