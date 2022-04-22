Scattered showers dominate Friday forecast in Chicago

Showers will be possible throughout the day but that doesn’t mean it will be raining all day long in any given community.

There will be a big temperature spread from the far southern portions of our viewing area where 70 degrees is possible to the far north and lakeside areas where 50 degrees may be it.

Tonight, any showers end and temperatures hold steady in the mid to upper 50s on their way up to the low and mid 80s tomorrow.

Skies will be mostly sunny too. A great day to be outdoors.

Sunday there will be some showers but once again it won’t rain all day so there will be an opportunity to go outside and enjoy some 70-degree weather.

Beyond Sunday, a cool pattern sets up for at least the first few days of next week with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. Could be cold enough for some frost/freeze concerns away from the city.