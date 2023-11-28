The Village of Schaumburg board unanimously approved an ordinance on Tuesday night, introducing a tax on hotel stays lasting 30 days or more. The decision aims to deter potential migrants from being housed in Schaumburg hotels.

The board called the meeting urgently upon learning of a potential migrant move to the area.

In support, Wade Ash doesn’t mind having migrants move into his northwest suburb.

"You know the migrants, they are people, and we want to be able to take care of them," he said.

In opposition, Nicole Murray was happy to hear that the village is taking action before any migrants may come.

"I think Schaumburg is doing a good thing by being proactive with this decision," she said.

The village agrees, saying in Tuesday night's agenda that the news is a concern because of the lack of a comprehensive plan for services that migrants may require. The village says it was informed that an unspecified entity was considering several suburban hotels, including three in Schaumburg, to house migrants — and board members responded with a strategy already being used in nearby Rosemont.

Rosemont passed establishing a tax on long-term stays if a migrant housing plan is executed. The ordinance includes a $1,000 per month tax for 30 days or more stays.

It is not clear what three hotels are being considered to house migrants. FOX 32 has reached out for an interview with the village manager.

One village board member suggested that the group revisit the ordinance after the first of the new year.