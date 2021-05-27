Schaumburg Boomers baseball returns for the first time in over a year

Baseball is back in Schaumburg for the first time in a year and a half as the Boomers hosted their home opener against the Evansville Otters Thursday night.

It was a chilly night for late May, but the weather has done nothing to dampen the mood of the fans that showed up to kick off the season.

It's the first of 49 scheduled home games this summer.

"I'm seeing so many familiar faces," said Anayda Gonzalez. "It warms my heart because being here, it opens up a new door of coming together. Baseball is back and I'm really happy about that."

"It's wonderful, I'm thrilled! I can't believe we're actually here!" said Elizabeth Feltz.

Considering the dreary weather, there was a respectable turn-out Thursday night for the sights, sounds and smells of America's past-time.

"It was great hearing the National Anthem," said GM Michael Larson. "We had the kids out and it was their first time performing as a junior high in a year and a half."

Fans stayed masked up while not in their seats, but other than that, it felt like a normal night at the ballpark, just like it should be as Chicagoland kicks off summer.

"We gotta stop giving up runs!" said Larson, with the Boomers down 10-2 in the sixth inning.