Schaumburg Corporate Center unveils Chicago area's first private dog park

The Schaumburg Corporate Center has debuted its own private dog park, becoming the first office complex in the Chicago area to offer such a facility.

The park was specifically designed to cater to tenants who have been permitted to bring their dogs to work since the beginning of this spring.

This unique feature at the Schaumburg Corporate Center reflects the evolving trend of pet-friendly workspaces, allowing employees to have their canine companions nearby throughout the workday. The private dog park provides a dedicated space for tenants' dogs to exercise, socialize, and enjoy outdoor activities within the office complex.

As part of the park's grand opening on Wednesday, several adoptable dogs were also present to mark the occasion.