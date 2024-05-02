Heating Up the Kitchen: Pork tenderloin sandwich with the Schaumburg Fire Department
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - This morning we're Heating Up the Kitchen with the Schaumburg Fire Department and making firefighter Jason Szmurlo's pork tenderloin sandwich with pineapple mango salsa and loaded tater tots.
Recipe
Pineapple salsa Ingredients
- 1 mango
- 1 pineapple
- 1 lime juiced
- 1/2 red onion
- 1 bunch cilantro
- 1 bell pepper red
- Salt, pepper to taste
- Dice and mix together, set aside
Pork tenderloin
- Wrap in uncooked bacon
- Season with your favorite seasoning
- Garlic salt
- Pepper
- Chili powder
Directions
- Season all sides and grill at 425 degrees until internal temp is at 155 degrees.
- When fully cooked, slice thin for sandwiches.
- Place grocery store bought spicy mayo on sandwich bread.
- Layer with cooked pork slices, salsa and provolone and pepper jack cheeses.
- Melt finished sandwiches in the oven at 450 degrees for 2-5 minutes.
Tater tots
- Cooked Ground beef
- Cheese sauce
- Shredded cheddar cheese
- Sour cream
- Bacon
- Green onion
Directions
- Place tots in oven per directions on the bag.
- When finished, top with ground beef, cheese sauce and cheddar cheese.
- Place back in the oven for 8 minutes.
- Take out and top with sour cream, bacon and green onion.