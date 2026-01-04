Schaumburg gathering highlights divided reaction to Maduro’s capture

The Brief Supporters of Venezuelans gathered Sunday at a Schaumburg restaurant to celebrate the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, calling it a long-awaited step toward a transitional government. Demonstrators, including Venezuelans who fled persecution, said Maduro’s removal brings hope for change, though they stressed it is still unsafe for many to return to Venezuela. The gathering followed a separate protest the day before in Chicago’s Federal Plaza, where critics — including Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez — condemned Maduro’s capture as a violation of international law and accused the U.S. of acting out of self-interest.



The reaction to the capture of the Venezuelan president continues with another gathering in Schaumburg. People on both sides of the issue are voicing their concerns.

What we know:

On Sunday, a group gathered in support of the people in Venezuela after President Nicolás Maduro was captured and taken into U.S. Custody.

A Facebook post said, "Chicago, we raise our voices for a real, peaceful transition and for the freedom of Venezuela."

"Dictatorship has killed and created a lot of crime in our country for 25 years — more than 25 years actually. So we are here celebrating what President Trump is doing. We are not against it. We support it," said Francisco Sandoval, who fled Venezuela. "Every Venezuelan around the world and we're talking about 10 million venezuelans around the world are supporting this."

The group came together at Top Arepa restaurant to talk about the future for Venezuelans.

"We finally see something we never going to see. Maduro is in jail and we will finally see a government in transition," another demonstrator said at the event.

The group said they speak for Venezuelans — happy to see Venezuelan President Maduro gone, and a transition.

"We've been killed. We've been persecuted. Most of our people are being persecuted. We are here because we were fleeing persecution," Sandoval said. "It's not safe for us to go back right now. There are still people there who are criminals. They should be taken away sooner or later. But we're glad that this happened.

A day prior, another group gathered in Federal Plaza — with many against the capture.

"We see the wannabe dictator in open violation of international law and U.S. law invading a sovereign country, kidnap their president, kidnap their first lady and call this a just. This is a criminal act and must be denounced," Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez said.

The protesters held signs saying it was about oil — and not just illegal drugs.