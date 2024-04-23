New Lurie Children’s Hospital outpatient center coming to Schaumburg

Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago is extending its services with a new 75,000 square foot outpatient center in Schaumburg.

Located at 1895 Arbor Glen Blvd., the center will offer primary care, diagnostics, orthotics, prosthetics, and more, including an ambulatory infusion center.

The new center will replace smaller facilities in Arlington Heights, Hoffman Estates, and Huntley.

Rendering of new Lurie Childrens outpatient center in Schaumburg | Provided

"We are excited to expand our services in the northwest region, and especially to provide children and families the ability to receive infusions for cancer and other conditions in a convenient and highly accessible location," Dr. Thomas Shanley, President and CEO of Lurie Children's, said in a statement.

Completion of the new facility is expected by summer 2025. More information on Lurie Children's locations can be found HERE.