Schaumburg man denied pre-trial release after sexually abusing Uber driver on I-88: prosecutors

The Brief A Schaumburg man is charged with aggravated battery and criminal sexual abuse after allegedly assaulting an Uber driver on I-88. The suspect, Chenna Borra, 30, was denied pre-trial release by a DuPage County judge. Borra will appear again in court next month.



A Schaumburg man is accused of sexually abusing an Uber driver while traveling on a Chicago-area interstate on Wednesday.

Chenna Borra, 30, appeared in court on Thursday where he was denied pre-trial release. He's charged with one count of aggravated battery in a public place, a Class 3 felony, and one count of criminal sexual abuse, a Class 4 felony.

According to prosecutors, Borra was picked up by a female Uber driver in Aurora around 9:20 a.m. Shortly after getting on I-88 westbound from Route 59, Borra allegedly grabbed the driver’s chin and squeezed her cheek. She told him to stop.

Then, Borra allegedly pointed to the driver's chest and touched her right breast.

Once they reached Borra's destination in Schaumburg, prosecutors said he exited the vehicle, retrieved his luggage and left. The driver then called 911 to report the alleged assault, and Borra was later taken into custody following an investigation by the Illinois State Police.

"The allegations against Mr. Borra are extremely disturbing," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement. "Ridesharing drivers have a difficult enough job with odd hours and at times driving in areas unfamiliar to them. They do not need the added stress of having to worry about their personal safety and my office will do whatever we can to protect these hard-working individuals from harm."

Borra is due back in court on October 15.