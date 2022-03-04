Schaumburg man robbed after one suspect posed as landscaper, distracted victim while another stole valuables

An 88-year-old man had jewelry and cash stolen from his Schaumburg home after a suspect posed as a landscaper and distracted the man, while another suspect searched the home for valuables.

At about 1:05 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to a suspected ruse burglary at a home in the 1500 block of Myrtle Park Street.

When officers arrived, they discovered that one of the unidentified offenders posed as a landscaper and entered the victim's home to distract him while another offender searched the house for valuables.

The offenders then left in a white vehicle, possibly a small van or SUV, police said.

The victim noticed two bedrooms had been rummaged through, and jewelry and cash were missing.

Detectives believe the man was the victim of a ruse entry burglary, which is when an offender poses as a worker or neighbor to distract a victim while another offender enters the home to take cash and valuables.

Police provided the following safety tips to avoid falling victim to ruse burglaries:

Talk through the door.

Do not let anyone you are not expecting into your home.

If the person says he or she is a utility employee, call that agency to verify that an employee has legitimate business at your home. Do not use the phone number the person at the door gives you.

Note any vehicle information – license plate, make and model of the vehicle.

Call 911 immediately if you encounter anyone suspicious.

Anyone with information regarding this burglary is asked to call detectives at 708-865-4896.