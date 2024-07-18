Schaumburg man sentenced to 26 years after committing armed robbery while out on bail: officials

A Schaumburg man was sentenced Thursday to 26 years in prison for robbing two cellphone stores at gunpoint, according to the DuPage County State's Attorney.

Stephon Little, who has since changed his name to Isa Al Ahad, committed his first robbery on December 16, 2019.

Little and his co-defendant, Denzel Furance, arrived at a Wheaton Sprint store, located at 212 Danda Square West around 7:45 p.m.

Furance, who hails from Calumet City, entered the store wearing a ski mask, medical gloves and hoodie.

Using a gun given to him by Little, Furance ordered two employees at gunpoint to a back room where a third employee was found along with merchandise and the store's safe, officials said.

He ordered one of the victims to bind the wrists and ankles of the other two victims using duct tape. Furance then did the same to the third victim.

After instructing the employees to open the safe, Furance stole over 100 items worth about $120,000. He then duct taped the employees' mouths and eyes, the state's attorney said.

He eventually returned to the store with Little after exiting to retrieve items he dropped on his way out.

Following the incident, Furance pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 23 years while Little was out on bond with electronic monitoring.

During this time, he robbed the Hinsdale Verizon store at 34 E. First Street on June 16, 2022, according to officials.

He was wearing a black ski mask, gloves and a hoodie.

Officials said Little ordered an employee at gunpoint to place roughly 60 Apple products in a bag and then fled the store with the items.

He was taken into custody the same day in Ford Heights and has remained in custody since.

31-year-old Stephon Little, who has since changed his name to Isa Al Ahad | DuPage County State's Attorney's Office

"The fact that Mr. Little committed four additional armed robberies while out on bond is outrageous," said DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin. "Violent gun crimes have no place in society and my office will continue to prosecute anyone who commits this type of brazen criminal conduct. We are all thankful none of the employees were physically injured and it is my hope that the survivors of this crime and the community will feel a little safer knowing that the man who terrorized them is now behind bars."

Little also pleaded guilty to two counts of armed robbery with a firearm on February 28, 2024.