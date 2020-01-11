Schaumburg police looking for armed robbery suspect who targeted a grocery store

article

Schaumburg police are asking for help identifying a male wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a grocery store in the northwest suburban community.

About 1:50 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to calls of an armed robbery at Jewel, 1151 S. Roselle Rd., Schaumburg police said.

Witnesses told authorities the male entered the store, approached a clerk at a register and flashed a black handgun while demanding cash, police said.

He left the store with about $400 and was last seen walking west from the area, police said.

The male was described as being 17-24 years old, 140-170 pounds and between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-8, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 847-882-3534.