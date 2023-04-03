Schaumburg post office renamed to honor Iraq, Afghanistan war veterans

U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.) renamed the Schaumburg post office on Monday.

The building is now a memorial in honor of the veterans of Iraq and Afghanistan.

Krishnamoorthi introduced a bill to President Joe Biden in December 2022, asking to designate this location as the "Veterans of Iraq and Afghanistan Memorial Post Office Building."



"Of the more than two million Americans who served in Afghanistan and Iraq, 50,000 were wounded and 7,000 never came home. We shall remember them. We should their sacrifice and remember their families," Krishnamoorthi said

Krishnamoorthi said we will never forget those who fought in the horrific aftermath of 9/11, the Iraq War and Afghanistan War.