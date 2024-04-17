School bus crashes into truck carrying porta-potties in Lake Forest

A school bus crashed into a truck carrying porta-potties Wednesday morning, causing heavy delays in suburban Lake Forest.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. in the southbound lanes of U.S. 41 north of Westleigh Road, causing porta-potties and their contents to spill across the roadway.

No children were on the bus at the time of the crash. No injuries have been reported.

Heavy delays are expected.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.