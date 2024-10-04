School bus crashes head-on with SUV in Crown Point

The Brief A school bus in Crown Point, Indiana, veered into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with an SUV, critically injuring the SUV driver. The bus driver was evaluated, and the crash is under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Department.



One person was critically injured after crashing head-on with a school bus Friday morning in Crown Point, Indiana.

Around 8:30 a.m., the bus, which was not carrying students, was traveling west in the 3330 block of West 133rd Avenue when it veered off the road and hit a mailbox. The driver then overcorrected and drifted into the lane of oncoming traffic where they struck a Ford Edge SUV head-on, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Department.

The driver of the SUV was taken to a local hospital to be treated for critical injuries. The bus driver was taken to a local medical facility for evaluation while the bus monitor was released from the scene.

The sheriff's department said they believe the driver of the SUV tried to avoid the crash prior to the collision.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Department Traffic Unit.