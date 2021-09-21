School bus driver shortage cancels in-person learning at Oswego schools

A shortage of school bus drivers Tuesday forced Oswego Community Unit School District 308 to pivot to remote learning for some students.

The district said it was already experiencing a shortage of drivers when roughly 35 percent of its fleet called off Tuesday, calling the impact "substantial."

Middle and high school students in the district were told in a message to log in to Google Classroom to attend remote learning.

In-person instruction will continue Tuesday for elementary school students with buses running with large delays. Absences will be excused according to the district.

Early learning classes are canceled with the exception of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing program.

Middle and high school students at East View Academy will do remote learning with instruction for elementary students continuing in person.

School officials said they will provide updated guidance on after school clubs and activities later Tuesday.