School bus with nearly 30 children on board collides with 2 vehicles in Elgin: police

The Brief A school bus carrying nearly 30 children collided with two vehicles Wednesday afternoon in Elgin. No serious injuries were reported, though some children experienced head and neck pain. Police are investigating the cause of the crash, which occurred at Todd Farm Drive and Braeburn Drive.



Nearly 30 children were on an elementary school bus in Elgin when it crashed with two vehicles Wednesday afternoon.

According to Elgin police, the crash occurred at Todd Farm Drive and Braeburn Drive.

Authorities are still investigating what led to the crash, but no serious injuries were reported.

Some children complained of head and neck pain, though it’s unclear if any were taken to area hospitals.

This is a developing story and we'll bring more updates as they become available.