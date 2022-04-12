Scientists find room for improvement in colonoscopies

Colorectal cancer is the second-leading killer among all types of cancer and doctors order over 15-million colonoscopies each year.

Scientists at Argonne National Laboratory looked into the limitations in order to see how colonoscopies can be improved.

RAND senior statistician Carolyn Rutter discovered that colonoscopies are effective down to a very small lesion size.

"Colonoscopy may not be as effective as we thought to detect these tiny, tiny lesions these are diminutive lesions less than 6 millimeters," she said.

Rutter says that gives scientists an opening to improve colonoscopy, so it can detect smaller lesions.