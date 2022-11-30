Scott's Law: 3 crashes involving IDOT, private contractor reported within 24 hours in Illinois
CHICAGO - Illinois State Police issued citations in three separate traffic crashes involving ‘move over’ law violations Tuesday.
Two of the three crashes involved Illinois Department of Transportation vehicles, ISP said.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE
The crashes occurred at the following locations:
- Interstate 70 eastbound near milepost 64 near Vandalia in Fayette County
- Interstate 94 near 142nd Street in Cook County
- US 67 northbound at US 34 in Warren County (involved a private contractor performing roadway work)
ISP said there were injuries in two of the three crashes, and the at-fault drivers in each crash were cited for violating Scott's Law.