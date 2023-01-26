Scream queen Sarah Michelle Gellar facing werewolves in new Paramount+ series 'Wolf Pack'

Legendary "Scream Queen" Sarah Michelle Gellar has faced vampires, ghost face and killers with hooks – and now she’s facing down werewolves in her new streaming series "Wolf Pack," streaming now on Paramount+.

The horror icon, famous for her roles in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and "I Know What You Did Last Summer," sat down with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton to talk about the different monsters she’s faced over the years – and how they all ultimately represent one thing.

"When you’re telling a story, we all have things that scare us," Gellar said. "They are the representation of what scares us the most."

The "Wolf Pack" star added "In a weird way, this is the scariest because…nothing is scarier than teenagers."

"Wolf Pack" is streaming now on Paramount+.