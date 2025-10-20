Trial for ex-Illinois deputy accused of killing Sonya Massey to begin this week

The Brief Sean Grayson, the former Sangamon County deputy accused of fatally shooting Sonya Massey in her home, will stand trial starting this week for murder. Massey had called 911 on July 6, 2024, to report a suspected prowler near her home outside of Springfield. She had a history of mental illness and was experiencing a mental health episode at the time, according to her family.



The former central Illinois deputy accused of fatally shooting Sonya Massey in her home last year is set to stand trial for murder starting this week.

Sean Grayson was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and official misconduct for the July 6, 2024, shooting of Massey, an unarmed Black woman who had called 911 to report a suspected prowler. At the time, Grayson was a deputy for the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office.

The trial proceedings were set to begin in Peoria County on Monday. A judge ordered the change of venue from Sangamon County because of the intense publicity of the case.

If convicted, Grayson, 31, could face 45 years to life in prison for murder, six to 30 years for battery and two to five years for misconduct.

The killing of Sonya Massey

The backstory:

In the early morning hours of July 6, 2024, Massey called 911 to report a suspected prowler at her home near Springfield.

Police body camera footage confirmed prosecutors’ account of the tense moments when Grayson yelled across a counter at Massey to set down a pot of hot water.

Massey can be heard saying to the deputy, "I rebuke you in the name of Jesus."

Grayson responded, "You better f***ing not. I swear to God I’ll shoot you right in your f***ing face." He then aimed his 9mm pistol at her and told her to drop the pot.

Massey then ducked behind the counter

Grayson fired three times.

An unidentified deputy with Grayson then said he would get his medical kit, but Grayson said, "Nah [it’s] a headshot dude. She’s done. You can go get it, but that’s a headshot." He later said "There’s nothing we can do man."

Grayson can then be heard saying, "Dude I’m not taking boiling water to the f***ing head."

One of the deputies can then be heard saying Massey was "still breathing but she’s losing a lot of blood from the head."

Grayson later relented while the other deputy held towels to Massey’s head to try to stem the bleeding. By the time Grayson returned with his kit, emergency medical professionals had arrived, and when they told Grayson his help wasn’t needed, he threw his kit on the floor and said, "I’m not even gonna waste my med stuff then."

After exiting the home and telling other officers he was "good" and that "this f***ing b***h is crazy."

Massey struggled with mental illness, according to her family. Her son, Malachi Hill Massey, 17, said that he and his 15-year-old sister had moved in with their father because Sonya Massey had admitted herself to a 30-day inpatient program in St. Louis just days before her death, but returned two days later with no explanation.

Earlier this year, Massey's family agreed to a $10 million settlement with Sangamon County. The settlement does not impact the criminal case against Grayson.