Sean Penn, daughter star in new film 'Flag Day'

Two-time Academy Award winner Sean Penn sat down with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton for a rare interview to discuss his new film "Flag Day."

Not only did Penn step behind the camera to both direct and star in the film, he also shared the screen for the first time with this daughter, actor Dylan Penn.

Penn spoke with Hamilton about being surprised at his daughter’s talents on camera.

"I don’t know of a less contrived actor that I’ve ever worked with," Penn said of his daughter, "where you might see the scene and say ‘Wait, you’re not doing any of the cliches I expected!’"

Penn added "With Dylan she just thinks, and you have to figure out what she’s thinking."

Sean Penn and Dylan Penn share the screen in the new film "Flag Day," which hits theaters around Chicago on Aug. 20.

