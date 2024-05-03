Search continues for 17-year-old Indiana boy who went missing last year

article

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) is reaching out to the public for help in finding a 17-year-old boy who went missing from his home in Salem, Indiana last year.

Samuel Rios went missing on April 10, 2023, when he was 16.

Authorities said he may still be in the vicinity or may have headed to Indianapolis, New Pekin, Indiana or Chicago, Illinois.

Rios stands at 5'7" and weighed 160 pounds when last seen. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information regarding Samuel or his whereabouts, you are asked to contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Salem Police Department in Indiana at 1-812-883-5100.



