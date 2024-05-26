Search continues for missing 48-year-old woman on South Side

article

A search is underway for a 48-year-old woman who was reported missing on the city's South Side last week.

Kimberly Howard was last seen May 22 in the 900 block of West 103rd Street, according to Chicago police.

She's described as being 5 feet tall with black hair, and brown eyes. She also has a tattoo on her right calf that reads, "Lil bit."

Howard was wearing a black bonnet, a blue t-shirt, brown pants and white gym shoes at the time of her disappearance, CPD said.

Police said she suffers from schizophrenia. Anyone who has more information on Howard's whereabouts is urged to contact the Area 4 Detective Division at 312-746-8522.