Search continues for missing boy, 15, on Chicago's South Side

The search for a missing 15-year-old boy on Chicago's South Side is ongoing and Chicago police are asking for the public's help.

John Curney was last seen Sept. 10 in the 7400 block of South Union Avenue, in the Englewood neighborhood, according to Chicago PD.

He's described as being 5-foot-7 with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with more information on his whereabouts is urged to contact CPD's Area One Detective Division at 312-747-8380, or call 911.