Search continues three days after 14-year-old fell into Lake Michigan at Diversey Harbor

Chicago police were still searching Thursday for a 14-year-old boy who fell into Diversey Harbor three days earlier.

The boy fell into the choppy waters of Lake Michigan on Monday evening at 2601 N. Cannon Drive, authorities have said.

The rescue mission turned into a recovery the next day, and has continued daily with negative results, police said Thursday afternoon.

Dive crews with Chicago police are working in two shifts: morning and afternoon.

On July 22, a 7-year-old drowned after the boat he was in capsized in the Chicago River near the South Loop.

At least 27 people have downed in Lake Michigan so far in 2020, according to the Great Lake Surf Project, which tracks drownings.