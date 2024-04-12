Search efforts ongoing for missing elderly man on South Side

article

A search is underway for an 84-year-old man last seen on the city's South Side.

James Kimbrough was reported missing on April 12. He was last spotted in the 200 block of West 106th Place, according to Chicago police.

Kimbrough is described as being 5-foot-6 with gray hair and brown eyes.

He was wearing brown and orange pants, a gray and white striped skull cap, brown gym shoes, a black t-shirt and a black jacket at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with more information on Kimbrough's whereabouts is urged to contact CPD's Area Two Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8274.