Search enters third week for missing 22-year-old woman on South Side

The search for a missing 22-year-old woman has entered its third week, and Chicago police are asking for the public's help.

What we know:

Timpestt Kinsey was last seen Feb. 6 in the 7200 block of South Bell Avenue, on the city's South Side, according to police.

Pictured is Timpestt Kinsey, 22. (Chicago PD )

She is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall with brown eyes and black hair.

Kinsey may be in the 8700 block of South Burley, police said.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Kinsey's whereabouts is urged to contact Area One SVU detectives at 312-747-8380.