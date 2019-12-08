Search underway for inmate who escaped Grundy County Jail

article

Authorities are searching for a 34-year-old inmate who escaped Saturday from custody at Grundy County Jail in Morris.

Andrew Viles, who had been in custody since June 1 on a burglary charge and a parole violation, escaped from the jail about 4:35 p.m. during a food service delivery, according to the Grundy County sheriff’s office.

Viles was described as 5-foot-9 and 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored coat, light-colored jeans and dark-colored shoes.

“While in custody, Viles had been a model inmate. He had earned the role of Jail Trustee within the facility. This Trustee role allowed him certain privileges, including assisting with meal service,” authorities said in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 815-942-0336.