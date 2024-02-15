Search underway for missing 32-year-old man in Evanston

article

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in finding a 32-year-old man who was reported missing in Evanston late last year.

Joseph Nechtow was last seen Dec. 22, 2023, in Evanston. Chicago police say he previously lived in the 3300 block of W Diversy Avenue.

Nechtow is described as being 5-foot-10 with brown eyes and balding black hair.

He's known to frequently visit the areas of Madison/Pulaski and the Logan Square Neighborhood, according to police.

Anyone with more information on Nechtow's whereabouts is urged to contact Chicago PD's Area 5 Detectives at 312-746-6554.