Expand / Collapse search

Search underway for high-risk missing man last seen in Portage Park

By Cody King
Published  February 22, 2025 9:02pm CST
Missing Persons
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for a high-risk missing 52-year-old man last seen in the Portage Park neighborhood.

What we know:

Tomasz Szlag was reported missing from the 5000 block of West Grace Street on Feb. 22, according to Chicago police.

Pictured is Tomasz Szlag, 52.  (Chicago PD )

He is 5-foot-8, bald and has hazel eyes. Authorities said Szlag was wearing a black parka, blue jeans and gym shoes at the time of his disappearance.

Szlag also suffers from schizophrenia and dementia, according to police.

What you can do:

Anyone with more information on his whereabouts is urged to call 911 or contact Area Five Detectives at 312-746-6554. 

The Source

  • The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.

Missing PersonsPortage ParkNews