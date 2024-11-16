Search for wanted Kentucky man leads to three arrests in Indiana: state police

The Brief A search for a Kentucky man with multiple felony warrants led to the arrest of three people in Indiana. Police said they found drugs during a vehicle search involving Michael Bickett, who was arrested. Kevin Henning and Letisha Cook were later arrested after a traffic stop, with suspected methamphetamine found in their vehicle.



A search for a Kentucky man wanted on multiple felony warrants led to the arrest of three people in Indiana, including the man, Indiana State Police said.

On Wednesday, Nov. 13, an Indiana state trooper received a tip that Kevin Henning, 41, wanted on multiple felony warrants in Kentucky, was living in Grandview, Ind., with Letisha Cook, 31.

Police spotted Cook's vehicle in a Walmart parking lot the following day.

Officers spoke with the driver, 29-year-old Michael Bickett, of Kentucky. Henning and Cook were not at the scene.

While speaking with Bickett, police said they searched the vehicle after recognizing "signs of criminal activity" and found 72 grams of methamphetamine and 61 grams of suspected marijuana.

Bickett was arrested and taken to the Dubois County Jail, where he remains held on bond.

Hours later, the Spencer County Sheriff's Office saw Henning leave Cook’s home and get into a vehicle.

Officers stopped the vehicle on State Road 66 in Grandview, where both Henning and Cook were arrested without incident.

Police said they found suspected methamphetamine during a search of the vehicle. Both are being held on bond at the Spencer County Jail.

(From left) Letisha Cook, Kevin Henning, and Michael Bickett. (Indiana State Police)

The following charges were filed against Bickett, Henning and Cook:

Michael Bickett Dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felonyPossession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felonyDealing marijuana, a Level 6 felonyMaintaining a common nuisancePossession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanorPossession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor

Dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony

Possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony

Dealing marijuana, a Level 6 felony

Maintaining a common nuisance

Possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor

Possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor

Kevin Henning Parole and Kentucky warrants - feloniesPossession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felonyPossession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanorPosssession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor

Parole and Kentucky warrants - felonies

Possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony

Possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor

Posssession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor

Letisha Cook Possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felonyPossession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanorPossession of paraphernalia, a Class C msdemeanor

Possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony

Possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor

Possession of paraphernalia, a Class C msdemeanor