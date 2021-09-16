Sears to close final Illinois store in November: report

Officials announced Thursday that the last Sears store in Illinois, located at Woodfield Mall, will close its doors in November, according to a report from the Daily Herald.

The Hoffman Estates-based retailer has been scaling back its presence for years, with its name coming off the famed Sears Tower skyscrape in 2009.

The Daily Herald reports that the store will close Nov. 14 with their parent company, Transformco, announcing plans to "redevelop and reinvigorate the property."

The last Sears store in Chicago closed its doors in 2018, ending a 93-year retail legacy in the city.

