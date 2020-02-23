Season's cold-related death count rises to 32 with death reported in Englewood

article

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has confirmed another death related to cold weather, bringing the season’s count to 32.

The death happened Jan. 23, but autopsy results were announced Sunday. The 36-year-old man died in Englewood.

He died of a heroin, fentanyl and cocaine overdose, with the cold being a contributing factor, the medical examiner’s office said.

The circumstances of his death remain unknown.

Last season, 60 cold-related deaths were reported in Cook County between Sept. 14, 2018, and May 23, 2019.