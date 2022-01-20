Second Aurora police officer loses battle with Covid-19 this month

The Aurora Police Department has lost a second police officer this month after a battle with Covid-19.

Sergeant Ken Thurman died Wednesday due to complications from the coronavirus, Aurora police announced in a statement Thursday. He was 51.

The statement said Thurman contracted the virus "while serving the Aurora community."

Thurman joined the Aurora Police Department in May 2000, working in various roles including patrol supervisor, jail supervisor and most recently as Patrol Support Sergeant, police said.

Aurora police said Thurman was an officer who always put others before himself.

"Our condolences and prayers go out to Ken’s family and to all those he served with during his more than 21 years as a member of the Aurora Police Department," Aurora Chief of Police Keith Cross said. "Our police department family will do everything possible to provide support and comfort to Ken’s family. Ken’s memory will live on forever at APD."

Last week, Aurora Police Officer Brian Shields passed away from Covid complications. He was also 51-years-old when he died on Jan. 11.

"This has been an extremely difficult few weeks for the men and women of the Aurora Police Department," Cross said. "Our entire department is mourning; please keep our APD family in your thoughts and prayers."

Information about arrangements for Sgt. Thurman will be released at a later date, Aurora police said.