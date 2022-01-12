Aurora police officer dies from COVID-19 complications

article

An Aurora police officer died from COVID complications Tuesday morning.

Officer Brian Shields was 51-years-old.

﻿"Our condolences and prayers go out to Brian’s family and to all those he served with during his more than 16 years as an officer with the Aurora Police Department," Aurora Chief of Police Keith Cross said. "Our police department family will do everything possible to provide support and comfort to Brian’s family. Brian’s memory will live on forever at APD."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Advertisement

The police department said information about arrangements will be released at a later time.